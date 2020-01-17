K’Lavon Chaisson declares for the NFL Draft

Getty Images

Friday is the deadline for college underclassmen to declare their intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and another member of the LSU national champions threw his hat into the ring before the window slammed shut.

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson announced his desire to kick off his professional career with a social media post. He’s the eighth LSU player to declare for the draft since the team won the title over Clemson.

Chaisson had two tackles in that win and finished the 2019 season with 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He only played in one game in 2018 because of a torn ACL and he missed a couple of games this season with an ankle injury, so he’s spent less time on the field than some other edge rushing prospects.

That hasn’t done much to ding the perception that he’ll be an early pick come April, although the pre-draft process could lead to a shift in that outlook.