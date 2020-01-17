Mike Mayock: Players, agents very aware of no income tax in Vegas

Getty Images

The Raiders are heading to Las Vegas for the 2020 season and General Manager Mike Mayock thinks that is going to be helpful to the team’s offseason.

Specifically, Mayock believes that the change in home will be a selling point for teams in free agency. He noted the excitement about the new start and the new stadium in explaining that belief, but not before noting that the tax situation has advantages over California.

“I think first and foremost, we go from a 13 percent state tax in California to a zero percent state tax in Nevada,” Mayock said, via the team’s website. “The players and their agents are very aware of that. I’ve heard more comments about what our new stadium looks like. You know, that, that black exterior, the sleekness of it. . . . I think there’s a real excitement about Jon Gruden leading the Raiders into Las Vegas and it extends financially, extends to our facilities, we’re gonna be a first rate operation in every single facet and I think that energy will trickle through into free agency.”

The best financial deal is often the one that free agents wind up taking, so Mayock may be right about a rise in the appeal of joining the Raiders in their first season as Nevada residents. We’ll find out for sure in a couple of months.