Mike Mayock: Players, agents very aware of no income tax in Vegas

January 17, 2020
The Raiders are heading to Las Vegas for the 2020 season and General Manager Mike Mayock thinks that is going to be helpful to the team’s offseason.

Specifically, Mayock believes that the change in home will be a selling point for teams in free agency. He noted the excitement about the new start and the new stadium in explaining that belief, but not before noting that the tax situation has advantages over California.

“I think first and foremost, we go from a 13 percent state tax in California to a zero percent state tax in Nevada,” Mayock said, via the team’s website. “The players and their agents are very aware of that. I’ve heard more comments about what our new stadium looks like. You know, that, that black exterior, the sleekness of it. . . . I think there’s a real excitement about Jon Gruden leading the Raiders into Las Vegas and it extends financially, extends to our facilities, we’re gonna be a first rate operation in every single facet and I think that energy will trickle through into free agency.”

The best financial deal is often the one that free agents wind up taking, so Mayock may be right about a rise in the appeal of joining the Raiders in their first season as Nevada residents. We’ll find out for sure in a couple of months.

  1. Well, he is not wrong. I worked from home b4 I retired so could live anywhere, and moved to Forida just to get away from a high-tax state.

  2. Not sure that many of these players even understand what a tax burden is, but the tax burden on a high-paid player (of course that is all of them) will be MUCH less playing home games in Nevada (or Texas or Florida) than places like California, New York, New Jersey, etc.

  4. Unfair advantage givin to teams located in these type of states , NFL should take into consideration of lowering the salary cap for those teams.

  6. Mayock is just hamming it up. Do you really believe a free agent will decide to join the Raiders because of the “sleekness” and all black look of the stadium? Yeah right. Players (and agents) care about money and winning. A player will be more likely to eat the taxes and join a proven winner in California, instead of saving on taxes and playing for a mediocre team in Vegas or Florida. They will take a very small discount to win, but that’s about it. I guarantee you the players would play in the parking lot if you paid them $5 million more.

  9. There are several states with no state income tax, 5 of them have NFL teams (Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Washington, and Nevada). Washington is the only state with a tea mthat has won a SB in the past 10 years. Massachusetts has one of the highest tax rates in the nation, they have had 6 SB winners in the past 2 decades. If you are making millions of dollars and have competent financial advisers, state income tax is not much of an issue.

  10. If they aren’t they should be. 13%? That’s ridiculous. You can bet if I had the choice of living in a state with 13% state income tax or 0% income tax I’d be going to the state with 0% unless the employer in the 13% state offered 13% more. 13% is not an insignificant amount.

