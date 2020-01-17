Mike Mayock thought Raiders would “get the best out of Antonio Brown”

Posted by Charean Williams on January 17, 2020, 5:57 PM EST
The Raiders traded for Antonio Brown to great fanfare March 10. They released him Sept. 7 without him ever playing a down for them.

But it wasn’t a quiet six months to be sure.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock takes the blame for the AB saga, which turned into a soap opera.

I put that on me,” Mayock told Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com on Friday. “My anticipation was that he was coming off a situation in Pittsburgh where he wants to prove everybody wrong, and he wants to ride into the Hall of Fame. That he was going to come in with Jon Gruden and Derek Carr and our offense and lead the way. . . .I really thought we were going to get the best out of Antonio Brown, and we didn’t.

“We weren’t able to get anything out of him. So, at the end of the day, in hindsight, we lost a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick, and I can’t tell you how much pain that causes me.”

Brown’s career and his Hall of Fame chances are in serious jeopardy. He played one game for the Patriots this season before they released him, and now, Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has conditionally terminated their relationship.

The Raiders cut Brown two days after he threatened to punch Mayock as linebacker Vontaze Burfict played peacemaker. Coach Jon Gruden welcomed Brown back to the team, though, before the Raiders finally moved on.

It raised a question about whether Gruden and Mayock were in agreement about Brown’s future with the Raiders.

“Jon and I are good,” Mayock told Tafur. “Jon and I talk everything through.”

40 responses to “Mike Mayock thought Raiders would “get the best out of Antonio Brown”

  3. Brown will never step on an NFL field again. His rant against the police officers he called to his place the other day was the final nail in the coffin

  9. Gruden and Mayock: Dumb and Dumber. Keep sticking to your pre-historic Neanderthal ways. Getting up at 4 to watch some tape man!

  10. No one thought the AB/Raiders experience would work out! Gruden has always been an enabler. Look at all the foolishness ABOUT was allowed to do before he was gone. On the other hand, the NE AB signing guaranteed NE’s 7th Lombardi. However, just as he sacrificed the SB win over Philly by benching Malcolm Butler. As usual BB makes the morally correct choice…

  11. Only Pittsburgh got the best out of him. He was on his way to an HOF career before he lost his mind.

  12. Was the threat to punch Mayock in the face caught on tape because I thought that only allegedly happened.

  14. As much as I despise Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, I gained a new level of appreciation for his abilities as a head coach after AB’s implosion with the Raiders (and again with the Patriots). It’s utterly amazing that anyone was able to keep this guy focused for longer than a 2- or 3-game stretch, let alone an entire season, without the wheels coming off on a regular basis.

  18. The video of him jumping for joy when he got released didn’t age well. Much like the patriot championships once everyone found out who Belichick really was……..just another Browns coach who at the time had the worst winning percentage of any Browns coach who wasn’t an intern.

  19. Mayock has so much more class than Brown could even think of. Mayock has never said one thing about the physical threat and racial slurs of Brown. as Brown never did really apologies for

  20. At least it makes your trade for Martavis Bryant look better. You got 19 catches for 266 yds and no TDs + 2 suspensions. You only gave up a 3rd for him. If you want to add Zay Jones, that was a nice 5th rd pick traded away for zero catches.

    So combined with AB, that’s two 3rd rd picks, and two 5th rd picks, for 19 catches and 266 yds and no TD’s.

    WHAT A HAUL!

  21. Their were plenty of warning signs coming out of Pittsburgh, you knew exactly who you were trading for.

    Who knew anyone could make Burfict and Incognito look like choir boys?

  27. Don’t worry about it Mike. You have pretty much hit on everything else. He is just a loser and hopefully the NFL never lets him put on a uniform again.

  30. Will AB ever play another down? Will he marry a Kardashian and lead the NFL into REALITY TV LAND?

  31. NE sacrificed Lombardi #7 over a single text message by this clown. Totally no-nonsense. Trip Tomlin enabled him for years and torpedoed any chance the Steelers had for success…

  34. “…as linebacker Vontaze Burfict played peacemaker.”

    To add to the soap opera.

    Otehrwise, not even Antonio Brown is going to get the best out of Antonio Brown, … apparently.

    I have absolutely zero idea why anyone would want that ego and any team that signs him, if he even ever becomes signable, deserves every last negative thing that they end up getting.

    After that, Antonio Brown won’t have a “best” to give once his money runs out. I have a very difficult time believing that he’s invested wisely.

  35. “Any other GM would have made the same deal and crossed thier fing”

    No they wouldn’t. 31 other GMs did not, and the only other one who thought he would get AB to play, Belichick, cut bait quickly after the Raiders were done with him

  36. stonedwhitetrash says:
    Will AB ever play another down? Will he marry a Kardashian and lead the NFL into REALITY TV LAND?
    ==

    I loathe most so-called “reality” television. But I’d watch that show, if only in anticipation of the whole thing finally, inevitably going nuclear. Now THAT’S entertainment.

  40. commitment2excrement says:
    January 17, 2020 at 6:33 pm
    At least it makes your trade for Martavis Bryant look better. You got 19 catches for 266 yds and no TDs + 2 suspensions. You only gave up a 3rd for him. If you want to add Zay Jones, that was a nice 5th rd pick traded away for zero catches.

    So combined with AB, that’s two 3rd rd picks, and two 5th rd picks, for 19 catches and 266 yds and no TD’s.

    WHAT A HAUL!
    _______________^^
    The Raiders draft class without Antonio Brown produced the offensive rookie of the year and the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Josh Jacobs and an Maxx Crosby who had better numbers than Nick Bosa

