Mike McCarthy on Jason Witten coaching: Conversation for the future

Getty Images

Before the Cowboys played their final game of the 2019 season, tight end Jason Witten said he will make a “pretty quick” decision about whether or not he will play in 2020.

Witten did not play in 2018 while serving as a commentator on Monday Night Football, but said that his new post-playing aspiration is to coach in the NFL. On Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about that possibility.

McCarthy said that such discussions were “conversations for the future” because Witten still has to make up his mind about playing.

“I had a great conversation with Jason and he’s got a number of things he’s thinking about,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s what he’s working through right now.”

Witten signed a one-year contract when he returned to the Cowboys and caught 59 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.