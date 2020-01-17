On new labor deal, “ball at the 30 yard line and going in”

Getty Images

Despite posturing that is both predictable and necessary to getting a deal done, a new labor agreement seems to be on the horizon.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT, the “ball [is] at the 30 yard line and going in.” While the source added that it’s “hardly a done deal,” both the NFL and NFL Players Association regard the start of the new league year in March as a “meaningful deadline and pressure point.”

The next league year, as the final league year under the current labor deal, has specific rules and limitations, including both a franchise tag and a transition tag for each team. As previously explained, the looming election of a new NFLPA president provides both sides with an incentive to get a deal done, because a new union regime could undo the progress that continues to be made.

So it’s looking good for now. But more work still needs to be done. The finish line, however, is in sight.