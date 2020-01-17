Phillip Daniels out as Eagles DL coach

Getty Images

The Eagles have made another change to their coaching staff.

Phillip Daniels was the team’s defensive line coach in 2019, but he posted a tweet Friday thanking the Eagles organization “for four great years” and said he was proud of what the team’s defensive line achieved over that span. Multiple media members have confirmed that was Daniels’ farewell message after parting ways with the team.

Daniels was promoted from assistant defensive line coach to the top position coach job before the 2019 season and oversaw a group that helped the Eagles finish 15th in the league in points against. Daniels played defensive end in the NFL from 1996-2010 and this was his first NFL coaching job.

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch after their season came to an end. Cornerbacks coach Cory Undlin left the team to become the Lions defensive coordinator.