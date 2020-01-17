Report: Cowboys will hire Adam Henry to coach receivers

Getty Images

The Cowboys are closing in on finalizing their coaching staff for 2020.

They are expected to hire Adam Henry as receivers coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Henry spoke to the Cowboys this week about the job.

Mike McCarthy didn’t retain Sanjay Lal, who had two years remaining on his contract.

Henry spent the past two seasons with the Browns after two seasons with the Giants (2016-17) and one with the 49ers (2015).

He began his NFL career in Oakland, serving on the Raiders’ staff from 2007-11 before going to LSU.

Henry coached Odell Beckham at LSU and with the Giants and Browns.

The Cowboys now have a lead coach at every position. Leon Lett remains a possibility to return as the assistant defensive line coach.