Report: Frisman Jackson, Evan Cooper following Matt Rhule to Carolina

Getty Images

New Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is bringing along a couple more coaches from his staff at Baylor along with him to Charlotte.

According to David Smoak of ESPN Central Texas, Frisman Jackson and Evan Cooper are also headed to the Panthers coaching staff along with Phil Snow and Mike Siravo.

Jackson will be the team’s wide receivers coach while Cooper will coach cornerbacks.

Jackson spent time with Rhule at both Baylor and Temple with a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans in between. Jackson spent five seasons in the NFL as a receiver with the Cleveland Browns from 2002-06 after going undrafted out of Western Illinois. The 2017 year with Mike Mularky’s staff in Tennessee is his only NFL coaching experience so far.

Cooper played at Temple while Rhule served on the staff as an assistant and joined Rhule’s staff when he became head coach at the school in 2013. Cooper transitioned from a personnel role to a coaching role with Baylor the last two seasons.