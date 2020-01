Getty Images

The Giants have a new offensive coordinator in Jason Garrett, and they have a new running backs coach, too.

The team has hired Burton Burns to fill that job, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Burns spent 11 seasons as Alabama’s associate head coach and running backs coach. In 2018, he moved into an off-the-field role.

He became assistant athletics director for football.

Burns has spent his career in the college ranks with stops at Southern, Tulane and Clemson.