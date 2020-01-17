Report: Scott Linehan interviewing for jobs with Giants, Jaguars and Panthers

Getty Images

Scott Linehan was out of the NFL in 2019 after being ousted as the Cowboys offensive coordinator last January, but he’s trying to get back into the game.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Linehan has lined up several interviews for assistant coaching positions. Per the report, Linehan is slated to meet with the Giants, Jaguars and Panthers over the weekend.

Linehan joined the Cowboys in 2014 as the passing game coordinator and took over the full offensive coordinator role the next year. He’s also run offenses in Detroit, Miami and Minnesota along with a 36-game run as the Rams’ head coach from 2006-2008.

The Giants and Jaguars have yet to hire offensive coordinators while the Panthers have hired Joe Brady to run their unit. They’ve also spoken to Ben McAdoo and Mike McCoy about jobs on their offensive staff, so Linehan fits their apparent desire to add someone with NFL head coaching experience to Matt Rhule’s staff.