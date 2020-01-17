Ryan Tannehill: My stats have improved, but I haven’t changed as a player

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill wasn’t supposed to be starting in the AFC Championship Game. A year ago, the Dolphins were done with him, and when the Titans traded for him, it was to be a backup.

But after Marcus Mariota was benched, Tannehill turned in the best statistics of his career and helped the Titans get a game away from the Super Bowl. Tannehill said today, however, that he doesn’t think he has changed as much as his statistics might suggest.

“Statistically, obviously, it’s better. But I don’t feel like I’ve changed a whole lot,” Tannehill said. “My approach to the game, and how I play the game, I don’t think it’s changed a whole lot.”

Tannehill’s stats are undeniably the best of his career, easily exceeding his past career highs in yards per pass, completion percentage and passer rating. But Tannehill seems to think he wasn’t far off from being ready to put up those kinds of numbers during his six seasons as the starter in Miami as well. Sometimes a player just needs to be in the right place.

12 responses to “Ryan Tannehill: My stats have improved, but I haven’t changed as a player

  1. Tannehill has been put in a right position. He has the best offensive line in his career a monster running back and good coaching. Those things help any QB.
    But Tannehill individually has improved tremendously. Pro Football Focus gave him the best passing grade in the NFL ahead of Drew Brees. PFF Grades are based on individual performance not statistics.
    So he may not have changed what he does. But there is no question that he is doing it better than he ever did in Miami.
    Best of luck to him and the Titans tomorrow.

  5. Right place, indeed! I am THRILLED you finally have a team with a good offensive line which you never had in Miami (BullyGate ruined a decent 2014 line and injuries ruined a decent 2016 line, which caused RT to get clobbered when Kraig Urbik and Co couldn’t stop Calais Campbell). Now, beat the Chiefs and go to Super Bowl in Miami and stick it to Dolphins fans that hated you! Gig ’em!

  6. The problem in Miami wasn’t Tannehill, it was terrible GMs that only once put a decent Oline in front of him, which fell apart from the manufactured bullygate scam

  7. Image this – tannehill has a very good 2020 season, and goes on to be a top 10 QB for the next 5 years.

    That will make the Dolphins look as bad as teh browns.

  9. You got away from GASE, that was all you needed! Gase is,was and continues to be overmatched as a HC. Vrable has a done a ton more in a lot less time then Gase ever did

  10. He is saying what I’ve been saying for years. He is the SAME QB that played in Miami. He proved me right. I always said if the Dolphins could get a decent O line in front of him with guards that, you know, were NFL caliber along with a decent running back he could excel. Good luck young man!

