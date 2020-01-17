Sensitivity to NFL cheating makes it harder for teams to get away with it

Ultimately, the Houston Astros didn’t get away with the biggest baseball imbroglio since the Black Sox Scandal of 1918. But the Astros kind of did. Even if baseball strips them of their 2017 World Series title and goes around and collects the trophies and the rings and forces players and others to pay back whatever extra money they received for winning (good luck with that one), they still won the World Series, enjoyed the victory, and will always have the memories of the journey and the destination.

But now it’s obviously tainted, in a way that morphed on Thursday from the finding of decidedly low-tech communication of stolen signs (banging on trash cans to alert the batter as to the type of pitch) to a marginally higher-tech wearing of an electrical wire that buzzed the players regarding the location of the pitch. That’s the equivalent, in football, of actively intercepting the play calls from the coach to the quarterback and having a mechanism for instantly providing the information to the defense. (Or vice-versa, swiping the play call made to the green-dot-wearing defender and feeding it immediately to the offense.)

It’s much harder in football to get 11 guys on the same page regarding the stolen information. In baseball, the challenge is much more simple and streamlined: After stealing the sign from the catcher to the pitcher, find a way to get the information to the batter. (Maybe baseball should have the manager or someone on the coaching staff talking directly to the pitcher and catcher, so that there are no signs to steal.)

The Astros stole the signs and communicated the information to the batter, using the trash-can thing (according to Major League Baseball) but not using wearable devices (according to Major League Baseball) aimed at buzzing the batter as to the location of the pitch. The online evidence, however, has mounted that there may indeed have been plenty of evidence to support the buzzer buzz, including but not limited to video of Jose Altuve trying to prevent teammates from removing his jersey after the walk-off home run that sealed the 2019 AL Championship. (Altuve has denied wearing any type of technology.)

Here’s the difference between football and baseball, when it comes to actual or perceived cheating. Due to the various (but far less serious in comparison) cheating scandals that have unfolded in football over the past decade or so and in light of the propensity of teams and fans to blame a loss on something other than the fact their team wasn’t good enough to win, the league, the fans, and the media seem to be far more sensitive to anything that would look even remotely amiss during the TV broadcast of a football game. With so many more millions consuming live football content and reacting to it immediately on Twitter, the chances of someone noticing something that could suggest that something fishy is happening are much greater.

If, for example, baseball had the following of football, someone would have heard the banging of the trash cans and quickly would have connected it to the type of pitch that came after the trash cans were banged. Likewise, someone would have asked whether Can’t-Be-Shirtless Jose Altuve may have had something in common with Shoeless Joe Jackson. And there may be other indications from the hours and hours and hours of regular-season and postseason games involving the Astros that went entirely unnoticed but that would have been instantly recognized by an NFL crowd.

Every other week, it seems that someone is pointing out something that may or may not be evidence of cheating in a football game. From whether a guy has a phone to whether a guy has an earpiece to whether the guy has a walkie-talkie to whether spies are present on the sideline to whether someone is taping a team’s signals to anything and everything that can be noticed in the cluster of bodies present on either sideline in an NFL game.

The attention and scrutiny become very useful. The Astros thought they would get away with it, which meant they had no natural deterrence. NFL teams have seen and heard enough about cheating and suspicion of cheating to have a healthy fear that they’ll get caught — not two years later but in real time.

Moving forward, baseball may not have that luxury. Which actually is good for baseball, and every other sport.

28 responses to “Sensitivity to NFL cheating makes it harder for teams to get away with it

  2. Maybe the same “wearable device” idea that was supposedly used for cheating could be something pitchers & catchers could adopt to send signals with no visual.

  3. Well the NFL put in helmet communications in 1994. So they have always cared about taking away obvious methods of gaining an advantage. Given sports gambling has been generally legalized, it’s pretty important to keep a fair playing field. The MLB is way behind. They should put in a catcher to pitcher comms system and get rid of obvious hand signals.

    It would be worth seeing who made huge bets on the astros in the world series btw and see what connections that had with the team.

  4. The easiest way to fix a football game is through the referees. Some of the calls we’ve seen leave one to wonder.

  5. It’s hard to get 11 guys on the same page without cheating.

    Would you please remind us of what were the aforementioned cheating scandals involving teams outside of New England?

    Because when you say “unfolded in football” it sounds like a more widespread situation than what my memory recalls.

  7. Um no. We saw NE do it to Cinci and we’ll see if the punishment is similar for it. It won’t be. And thus all this is moot.

  10. It’s especially hard to get away with cheating in the NFL when the Goodell has been caught framing teams for made-up incidents. Even when teams don’t do anything wrong they can get unfairly labeled as “cheaters.”

  12. But they’re allowed to bang a trash can to relay messages to the batter. Where they got in trouble us using the cameras to steal the signs. Using electronic equipment is expressly forbidden.

  13. You are allowed to steal signs in both sports through watching them with your own eyes and seeing if you can guess right. You can not use cameras and everything else the Astors were using

  14. MLB investigations seeking truth are a lot more reputable than NFL investigations with pre determined outcomes

  15. Just wait till the league blows the doors off of what was going on in Baltimore with Bluetooth Guy.

    I got my popcorn ready!

  16. As for the Patriots they don’t cheat. I don’t cheer for cheaters. Deflategate was an absolute joke and I do not consider what I saw on the Bengals sideline tape cheating with no link to the football ops cheating. Which, as the league will shortly reveal, there wasn’t,

    Their only mishap was Spygate. I was not happy when it happened, I wanted to hear Bill’s explanation, he gave it, I thought about it and accepted it. Only this one time.

  17. The Astros thing – if the rumor about the buzzers is true- without a doubt is the biggest cheating scandal in sports history.

    I don’t like the idea of stripping titles because it’s logistically impossible but you’d have to make an exception in that case,

  18. cobrala2 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 10:25 am
    It’s hard to get 11 guys on the same page without cheating.

    Would you please remind us of what were the aforementioned cheating scandals involving teams outside of New England?

    Because when you say “unfolded in football” it sounds like a more widespread situation than what my memory recalls.

    ————–

    Well lets see:

    Atlanta fined heavily for pumping in crowd noise.
    Vikings heating up balls on the sideline. Not punished.
    Giants fined for using illegal communications devices.
    Steelers fined for coach attempting to trip opposing player.
    Players on every team fined and suspended for PEDs.

    So yeah, it’s not just one team trying to skirt the rules to gain an advantage.

    The Patriots are the most public. That I agree with. If it were the Patriots that were caught pumping in crowd noise or tripping opposing players, it would have been major news.

  20. ……yes.

    but how can an opposing team relay to donovan mcnabb that he’s being really cavalier about the time remaining on the clock while he’s hurling?

  21. So why is it the Patriots keep trying? I guess because Goodell only gives them a slap on the wrist instead of any real punishment like MLB gave the Astros. Even if he did come down hard on them they wouldn’t care. They’d sell their soul to win games.

  23. Penalties need to be harsher for any cheating to actually stop.
    But that won’t happen.
    Too much money involved.

  24. The Patriots, exactly one time from an impermissible location, were accumulating knowledge to use down the road.

    The Astros were *immediately* using what they were catching on video.

    And yet somehow people find immediate parallels?

  27. collectordude says:
    January 17, 2020 at 11:11 am
    Penalties need to be harsher for any cheating to actually stop.
    But that won’t happen.
    Too much money involved.

    ———

    I’m not sure that severe punishments will curb the behavior too much. Particularly for individual players. Being booted from baseball for life is a reasonable trade off for more money in one year than they could make in a lifetime at their next best alternative.

    It makes it worth the risk for many players.

  28. The inherent problem with the stealing signs lies with the fact that it’s ok to do it as long as you’re not using technology to help you. It’s ok to steal signs with your own eyes, but it’s not ok to steal them with a camera? Both leagues are creating a murky, gray area and it’s no wonder that these issues pop up.

    So, MLB is ok with a guy sitting in CF with binoculars calling someone sitting in the 1st row next to the dugout who yells to the bench coach (he’s not using cell to call into the dugout, mind you) what’s coming and having someone bang a trash can that’s fine, but if they use a camera to send it to a tv in the clubhouse and have someone watch it and tell the same guy to bang a trash can, then it’s cheating?

    That’s utterly asinine – it’s either cheating to steal signs or it isn’t.

Leave a Reply

