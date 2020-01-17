Seven Titans questionable for AFC Championship Game

Getty Images

The Titans aren’t in perfect health, but it’s mid-January, so they’re probably as close as you can get.

They listed seven players as questionable on the final injury report, and all of them participated in a limited basis during Friday’s practice.

That group does not include cornerback Logan Ryan, who didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness, but was a full participant each of the last two days, so he doesn’t have an injury designation

The other seven names on the report were all listed as limited Friday. That group includes linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder), linebacker Rashaan Evans (foot), wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle), cornerback Adoree Jackson (foot), linebacker David Long (knee), wide receiver Cody Hollister (ankle), and right tackle Jack Conklin (shoulder).