Thaddeus Moss is heading to the NFL

Getty Images

Anyone watching the college football title game between LSU and Clemson likely saw Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss cheering on his son after Thaddeus Moss caught two touchdown passes to help LSU win the championship.

The next time Moss takes in one of his son’s games, it will take place at a professional level. The younger Moss announced on Friday that he will be entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thaddeus Moss played tight end during his one season at LSU. He opened his college playing days at North Carolina State, missed 2017 after transferring and then missed the 2018 season with a foot injury. Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns over the course of the year.

With Moss throwing his hat into the ring, nine LSU players have now opted to go pro rather than play out their remaining college eligibility.