Tom Coughlin wants to remain involved in the game

Getty Images

A two-time Super Bowl-winning coach is available to work in the NFL, and he still wants to.

Tom Coughlin, fired from his position with the Jaguars as executive V.P. of football operations, told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio that Coughlin hopes to find a new job in pro football.

“I love the game,” Coughlin said. “I love the people involved in the game. And to continue to be involved in some capacity would be a very good thing for me, because I need to be active, I need to be busy. I want to be busy. So the routine is very good for me. It’s been that way for a lot of years. And we’ll just see what prevails.”

His name hasn’t surfaced in the current hiring cycle. Some teams may wait to retool their front offices until after the draft.

As to the retooling of the front office in Jacksonville that brought Coughlin’s employment to a conclusion, Coughlin didn’t have much to say.

“There’s a lot of factors involved,” Coughlin told Gelb. “Obviously, there’s no excuses. But injuries take their play. Blake Bortles had some issues in 2018, and then after that obviously we got into the new quarterback situation and so on and so forth.”

Coughlin also was given an opportunity to respond to the NFL Players Association’s criticism of his tactics, which culminated in player-friendly grievance rulings that seemed to grease the skids for his termiantion.

“I don’t need any opportunity to talk about that,” Coughlin said.

He clearly wants an opportunity to get back in the game. It’s unclear where and when that opportunity will arise.