Travis Etienne decides to stay at Clemson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne announced he will not enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead, he will return to school for his senior season to play another year with Travis Lawrence.

“I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I’m announcing that I’ll be returning for my senior season,” Etienee wrote on social media. “I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season.”

Etienne already is Clemson’s all-time leading rusher with 4,038 yards, and he has 4,605 total yards and 62 total touchdowns.

He rushed for 1,658 and 24 touchdowns in 2018 and 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019.