Za’Darius Smith says he was not fined for “Snubbed” undershirt

Getty Images

The NFL can be sticklers for uniform violations. Numerous players have been fined for wearing “unauthorized” apparel through the years and for touting messages for personal causes on undershirts, shoes or on their eye black.

However, it appears as though Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith has avoided such a penalty for his statement in Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Smith said he was not fined for displaying an undershirt with “SNUBBED” inscribed along the bottom margin after a sack of Russell Wilson. Smith wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl and didn’t make first- or second-team All-Pro this year despite a 13.5 sack season for Green Bay.

Wes Welker, Alex Smith and Brian Urlacher are among those previously fined for wearing unauthorized hats in media sessions. Robert Griffin III was fined for wearing an unauthorized shirt in pre-game warmups during his time in Washington. DeAngelo Williams was fined for writing “Find the Cure” on his eye black and William Gay was fined for wearing purple cleats in support of domestic violence awareness before “My Cleats, My Cause” became a thing as well.

Demario Davis was fined earlier this year for wearing a headband with “Man of God” written upon it before winning an appeal and having the fine rescinded.

Smith seems to avoided such a wrist slap from the NFL.