Aaron Rodgers seeking to become fifth QB with 40 postseason touchdowns

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has at least two touchdown passes in each of his last six postseason games. If he makes it seven tomorrow in San Francisco, he’ll have 40 postseason touchdown passes in his career.

That would make him part of a select group: Rodgers, who currently has 38 career touchdown passes in the playoffs in his career, would be just the fifth passer in postseason history with 40 touchdown passes.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady owns the all-time record, and no one is close: Brady has thrown 73 postseason touchdowns, and no other quarterback in NFL history even has 50.

Joe Montana is second in NFL history with 45 postseason touchdown passes, followed by Brett Favre with 44 and Peyton Manning with 40. Rodgers is part of a group of all-time greats.