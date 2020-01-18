Derrick Henry has three 150-yard postseason games, second-most in NFL history

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry is already in elite company with his postseason accomplishments.

Henry ran for 195 yards in last weekend’s win over the Ravens, and 182 yards the week before against the Patriots. Henry also ran for 156 yards two years ago in a playoff win over the Chiefs.

How rare is that? Henry is just the second running back in NFL history to run for 150 yards in a playoff game three different times.

Terrell Davis, who had four postseason games of at least 150 yards, is the record holder. After Henry come six players who have run for 150 yards in the postseason twice: Franco Harris, John Riggins, Marcus Allen, Eric Dickerson, Thurman Thomas and Le'Veon Bell.

Even among the greatest running backs in NFL history, a 150-yard postseason game is extremely rare. Emmitt Smith did it once. Barry Sanders did it once. Jim Brown never did it. Walter Payton never did it. Earl Campbell never did it.

Henry, despite being in just his fourth NFL season, is already making his mark as one of the best playoff runners ever.