Eric Fisher fined for beer celebration

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher had one of the most boisterous celebrations of the season on Sunday, grabbing a couple beers from fans in the front row after a Chiefs touchdown. The NFL was not amused.

Fisher was fined $14,037 for the celebration, in which he dumped some beer over his own helmet. The league considered that unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL has loosened up on celebrations in recent years, allowing organized and choreographed celebrations that in the past would have drawn penalty flags and fines. But apparently the league thought Fisher crossed the line this time.

The celebration got Fisher plenty of air time, perhaps enough to help him get a beer sponsorship that would pay him a lot more than $14,037.

Chiefs running back Damien Williams was also fined for his actions after a touchdown, $10,527 for taunting.