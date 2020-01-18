John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is younger than Joe Burrow, has a good head start

Getty Images

Anyone who’s disappointed in the Ravens losing their first two playoff games with quarterback Lamar Jackson has unrealistic expectations, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh defended Jackson when asked about his 0-2 playoff record on Friday, noting that he’s a month younger than Joe Burrow, the quarterback who just led LSU to the national championship.

“He’s 23 years old. He’s younger than Joe Burrow, OK?” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “So he’s got a pretty good head start right now. I mean, he’s along the way.”

Harbaugh noted that plenty of Hall of Fame quarterbacks, including Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Troy Aikman and Aaron Rodgers hadn’t won a playoff game when they were as experienced as Jackson.

“The Manning brothers combined . . . had five losses in their first five playoff games before they won one,” Harbaugh said. “Montana, Young and Favre didn’t start a playoff game until their third season. Brees and Aikman until their fourth season, and Rodgers until his fifth season. Interesting.”

Jackson just turned 23 last week, and he still has a very long career ahead of him. It’s way too soon to draw any conclusions about what he’s capable of accomplishing in the playoffs.