Nick Bosa fined for blindside block

The Vikings and 49ers disagreed about whether 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa took a cheap shot at Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill last weekend. The NFL sided with the Vikings

The league fined Bosa $28,075 for the illegal blindside block he laid on O’Neill, which also drew a 15-yard penalty.

The NFL has emphasized protecting players from blindside blocks this year, and Bosa is one of many players who has been flagged and fined.

After comments from the Vikings’ locker room after the game that called the hit a cheap shot, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stood up for Bosa, saying he was just trying to make a block.