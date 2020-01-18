Packers punter JK Scott added to injury report with illness

Getty Images

The relatively healthy Packers have made a late addition to their injury report for the NFC Championship Game.

Packers punter JK Scott was added to the injury report today with an illness. He is now listed as questionable.

There’s no reason to think the illness is serious, although teams are always concerned about the possibility of illnesses spreading. Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison missed time early in the week with an illness, but by Friday he was a full participant in practice and isn’t even listed on the injury report for Sunday against the 49ers.

The only other player on the Packers’ injury report is fullback Danny Vitale, who is questionable after missing the past two games with a knee injury.