Report: Officer chooses not to press charges against Odell Beckham Jr.

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2020, 2:25 PM EST
Getty Images

Common sense will prevail, after all.

Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports that the arrest warrant issued against Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could soon be withdrawn, because the officer who was slapped in the butt by OBJ does not want to press charges. Per the report, the New Orleans Police Department may withdraw the warrant as soon as this weekend.

The officer had been telling players to put out cigars in the locker room. Beckham then slapped the officer in the rear end.

Under he letter of the law, it’s technically a battery. Any punch, slap, shove, etc. amounts to a battery if the person who was punched, slapped, shoved, etc.’d objects to it. And if the officer wanted to push it, the case would have proceeded, with OBJ ultimately getting some sort of slap on the wrist for the slap on the ass.

Withdrawal of the arrest warrant doesn’t necessarily end the issue. The NFL could still take action under the Personal Conduct Policy, either for the slapping of the officer or the distribution of cash to LSU student-athletes. The NFL has shown a high degree of deference to its free farm system; nine years ago, for example, when Terrelle Pryor entered the supplemental draft in lieu of serving a five-game suspension, the NFL crafted a five-game suspension out of thin air.

18 responses to “Report: Officer chooses not to press charges against Odell Beckham Jr.

  1. Common sense says if I slapped an officer in the butt while he was trying to do his job, I’d have been on the ground, breath knocked out of me in handcuffs.

  7. All Odell had to say when slapping the officer is the ass, was GOOD GAME and he would have been fine!

  8. Does anybody wonder how things got so far with AB?

    Well right here, in front of our noses we have OBJ acting like an entitled, disrespectful jerk. Most members of the media are trying to give him a pass. Many fans are giving him a pass. Now he’ll get a pass from the Criminal Justice System. This is how you end up like AB. Years of being allowed to do whatever you want and showing complete disregard to the rules or expectations. Never held accountable, never change his ways.

  10. I disagree completely , they need to start pressing charges for this crap . This nonsense of celebrities using law enforcement as props in their social media presence has got to stop.

  12. So who filed the complaint against Beckham that led to the arrest warrant if it wasn’t the officer whose butt was slapped?

  13. lgw91s says:
    January 18, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    ————————————————–

    It’s funny you mentioned that (baseball). I remember the Braves won the World Series, Tim McCarver was in the dressing room interviewing the players when Deon Sanders took an opportunity to extract revenge on McCarver who openly criticized Sanders during the series, by dumping a large bottle of champagne on McCarver’s head. McCarver was visibly angry saying something to Deon like, “That’s real mature of you, Deon! You’re a real mature person!” I thought it was funny because McCarver could come off as being a little smug.

  14. Watch the video. He is not saying good game. He is saying leave the kids alone. Which means he was actually “hitting” the officer. He then stands back almost ready to defend himself. Bad move

  17. Wtf obj thinking? Handing out hundreds on the sideline, then even touching a police officer…. dont get me wrong the officer was out line, officer doofus, but dont touch!

