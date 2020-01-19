49ers throttling Packers, lead 27-0 at break

Getty Images

We’ve already seen one massive comeback this postseason, so nothing will be written in ink just yet but it certainly feels like Sunday’s NFC Championship Game will end with the 49ers celebrating on their home field.

Emmanuel Moseley intercepted Aaron Rodgers with a minute left to go in the first half and Raheem Mostert cruised into the end zone three plays later for his third touchdown of the game. That put the 49ers up 27-0 on the Packers and it’s hard to imagine the second half being anything other than an extended party for the Niners and their fans.

Even the things that haven’t gone well for the 49ers have silver linings. Tevin Coleman had to be carted off with a right elbow injury, but Mostert has already run for 160 yards, which is the second-most by any 49ers player in a postseason game, to make Coleman’s absence an afterthought.

The record for a playoff game is 248 yards by Eric Dickerson and that might be in jeopardy as the 49ers figure to continue running the ball a lot in the second half. Jimmy Garoppolo only tried six passes through the first 30 minutes and he may not add too many throws to that total.

Rodgers figures to be more active, although one wonders how effective that will be against a 49ers defense that’s been impenetrable thus far on Sunday. The Packers have 93 yards, two turnovers and zero third-down conversions, which joins their leaky run defense as the leading reasons why the 49ers are on their way to a rout on Sunday evening.