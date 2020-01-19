Browns add Chad O’Shea to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Browns have made an addition to their offensive coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have hired former Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea. O’Shea spent last season running the offense in Miami, but was dispatched by the team at the end of the regular season.

O’Shea will not have the same title in Cleveland. Per the report, he will be the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. O’Shea was the receivers coach in New England for 10 years before moving to Miami with head coach Brian Flores.

The Browns are also set to speak to former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and Rapoport reports they have interest in 49ers offensive assistants Mike LaFleur and Mike McDaniel. It’s not clear if either would be given permission to interview with the Browns, however, and there’s reportedly a chance that the Browns go without a formal offensive coordinator with head coach Kevin Stefanski calling plays on offense.