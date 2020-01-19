Browns aren’t retaining line coach James Campen

Getty Images

The Browns are continuing to churn the leftovers of the previous staff.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Browns won’t be retaining offensive line coach James Campen.

The 55-year-old Campen spent 15 years with the Packers. He also played for the Saints and Packers in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

He was brought in to Cleveland last year as Freddie Kitchens’ associate head coach, but every new coach has his own guys and Kevin Stefanski obviously has another thought there.

Campen’s old boss in Green Bay has already hired a line coach (Joe Philbin), but there should be some demand for a coach with his resume.