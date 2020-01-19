Chiefs closing in on AFC title, holding 35-17 lead in fourth quarter

Posted by Charean Williams on January 19, 2020, 5:43 PM EST
The celebration is on in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 7:33 from the Super Bowl, now leading 35-17.

Kansas City has dominated since falling behind 17-7, scoring 28 unanswered points.

Their latest touchdown, which almost certainly has iced the game, came on a 60-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Sammy Watkins with 7:33 remaining.

The Titans have had only 10 plays in the second half. The Chiefs have two touchdowns.

Mahomes is 23-of-34 for 294 yards and three touchdowns, with Watkins catching seven of those passes for 114 yards. Tyreek Hill has five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

25 responses to “Chiefs closing in on AFC title, holding 35-17 lead in fourth quarter

  3. When was the last time the Chiefs offense had a holding call against them? I’ve seen a whole bunch not get called in this game…

    Also…Sammy Watkins pushes the corner down…refs call defensive holding…TD

    Mahomes is incredibly overrated. Alex Smith was literally the top rated QB in the league right before Mahomes was given the job. Name one bad offense under Andy Reid. He’s proven that pretty much anyone can throw to wide open woman beaters and get stats off handoffs that count as TD passes

  6. Just what the NFL wants in the 100th year, a repeat of SB 1. Not saying KC is not deserving, Mahomes is one of the very best in the game. It’s that the world knows that the Green Bay Charity Case is going to be given the game tonight. SF fans, you will see very soon what the NFC North has seen for decades, that the team in GB is for one reason or another always given wins in this league.

  7. Refs were laying low all game and simply not calling any holds or any offensive pass interference against the Chiefs…but they sure showed up just now at the end. Really sealing the game with a ridiculous pass interference call against the Titans when their golden boy was about to go 3 and out with 0 time killed. They really had to impress with Roger in the house.

    What a joke this league has truly become. They ordained an LA team in the Super Bowl last year, and now they need to help out their golden boy that they’ve put in a commercial on every break

  8. Let’s hope to God the 49er’s beat the cheese heads, a Mahomes – Rodgers love fest would be unwatchable and yes, I know nobody else would care were that matchup to take place. The Mahomes worshipping is ridiculous.

  9. The defense caused this loss. Or play calling on the defense. Horrible play calling or execution.
    And how does a penalty for 12 men get called 2 minutes after the play of over.
    You can not tell me that the league office is not officiating the games in the earpieces of the officials during this game. Which is BS!!!

  11. There’s a clip of a ref throwing a flag for holding on the Titans…before the snap. 🤔 It’s like the league knew who they wanted to win this game.

    Chiefs are good, they shouldn’t need ref help

  14. Happiest people inKC tonight: Tyreek’s kid and the mrs, they probably won’t get a beating tonight. Probably.

  16. Refs had nothing to do with the final outcome — you can complain about calls/no-calls but at end of day, the better team won.

    Great season by Titans, too.

    SF up next

  17. Congrats Chiefs better team won. I dont think this will be the last meaningful game these 2 will be playing. Maybe next time at our house.

  19. SWFLPC.INC says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:06 pm
    So who was the poor schlock the Chiefs cut to give Suggs his roster spot
    ——————
    Remember when Belichick was caught cheating again this year and the patriots lost both games they didn’t have any footage on?

  20. Henry had 3 straight runs to get 5 yards on a goal line defense near midfield and the titans o.c not creative enough to call a play action pass their play calling was too predictable and conservative for a conference championship game….

    heydouglass says:

    January 19, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Happiest people inKC tonight: Tyreek’s kid and the mrs, they probably won’t get a beating tonight. Probably.
    ………
    Maybe not since she’s the main suspect. Do your homework before making stupid cimments….

  22. Rodgersandmanning, have a little dignity. You are flat out embarrassing yourself. Your house must be chaos right now with your whining. Kids are prob crying. Are you married? If so, how can your wife be proud of the type of man you are – you are literally off the reservation with your opinions

  24. Amazing! 50 years ago my mom and dad saw the Chiefs beat the Vikings in Tulane Stadium in SBIV! Now they are finally back in the SB! Congratulations KC!

  25. Can’t wait to hear the Pats whiners saying ” well, if Tom Brady was there, the Chiefs wouldn’t win”. I’m am so happy we have a nice young QB like Mahomes and don’t have to listen to Belichick’s annoying monotone grunts to the media, the next 2 weeks.

