Chiefs closing in on AFC title, holding 35-17 lead in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The celebration is on in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 7:33 from the Super Bowl, now leading 35-17.

Kansas City has dominated since falling behind 17-7, scoring 28 unanswered points.

Their latest touchdown, which almost certainly has iced the game, came on a 60-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Sammy Watkins with 7:33 remaining.

The Titans have had only 10 plays in the second half. The Chiefs have two touchdowns.

Mahomes is 23-of-34 for 294 yards and three touchdowns, with Watkins catching seven of those passes for 114 yards. Tyreek Hill has five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.