Chiefs go up 28-17 as Damien Williams scores on 3-yard run

AP

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Chiefs didn’t waste any time in increasing their lead in the fourth quarter.

Damien Williams scored on a 3-yard touchdown run only 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs have built a 28-17 lead after falling behind 17-7.

Their 13-play, 73-yard touchdown drive, which ate 7:08 off the clock, may have the death knell for the Titans. The Chiefs converted two third downs on runs by Williams and Patrick Mahomes.

Williams now has 11 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 41 yards. That’s more total yards than Derrick Henry has for the Titans.

The Titans gained only 21 yards and picked up one first down in the third quarter, punting after six plays on their only possession of the second half so far.