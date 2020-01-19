Chiefs headed to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years after beating Titans

Posted by Charean Williams on January 19, 2020, 6:13 PM EST
Getty Images

The Chiefs played in two of the first four Super Bowls. They won Super Bowl IV to close out the 1969 season.

They had not been back since.

They are going back now.

The Chiefs dominated the Titans after a slow start, winning 35-24 to conquer the AFC title. They will play the winner of the San Francisco-Green Bay game in Super Bowl LIV in two weeks.

It was a mix of elation and relief in Kansas City after losing to the Patriots at home in the AFC Championship Game last year.

Everything has fallen the Chiefs’ way since Week 17 when the Patriots lost to the Dolphins, giving Kansas City the second seed and a first-round bye. The Chiefs then got help from the Titans in the divisional round, with Tennessee upsetting the Ravens to give Kansas City the home game Sunday.

Kansas City took advantage of the home field this time, doing what it was expected to do and more.

The Chiefs outrushed the Titans 112 to 85 led by Patrick Mahomes‘ 53 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Mahomes also passed for three touchdowns, connecting with Tyreek Hill for 8 and 20 yards and Sammy Watkins for 60 yards.

Kansas City scored touchdowns on five of six possessions, appearing unstoppable after going three-and-out on its first possession. The Titans scored on their first three possessions to take a 17-7 lead with 6:39 left in the first half.

The Chiefs led 21-17 at halftime after a 27-yard Mahomes touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The clock struck midnight on Tennessee. The Titans won a Week 17 game to clinch a postseason berth and then, as the sixth seed, upset New England and Baltimore on the road.

Derrick Henry had 188 rushing yards in a Week 10 upset of the Chiefs, the last loss by Kansas City. The NFL’s rushing leader had continued his run in the postseason with 182 yards against the Patriots and 195 against the Ravens.

The Chiefs held Henry to 69 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. The Chiefs’ double-digit lead took Henry out of the game plan and put the ball in Ryan Tannehill‘s hands.

Tannehill finished 21-of-31 for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans defense, though, just had no answer for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, which produced 404 yards.

Permalink 65 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

65 responses to “Chiefs headed to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years after beating Titans

  1. I don’t get it: The Titans all but stopped running Henry VERY early. He was why they were there in the first place.

    Not a fan of either team, but congratulations to KC.

  6. Congrats Chiefs fans, you’ve been waiting.

    Like what I see from Mahomes. Not only a great regular season QB but steps up his game in the playoffs and makes plays when his team needs them.

  9. Congrats to Chiefs Nation great win!
    Again Ryan Tannehill cannot win meaningful games on his own, he has been a guest on the Derrick Henry show and the show ended today.

  12. In happy for KC and Mahomes , but it is difficult to root for Tyreek Hill. Leave him in a kennel when you go to Miami.

  15. You’ve been saying they’ll lose to New England, Houston, then the Titans were going to run through our wet paper defense. Sit and watch the new Goat

  18. Part 1 of the fix is complete! Packers will complete the fix for the leagues precious super bowl 1 rematch

  20. Titans could not get a big lead, and they could not run the ball. That was why they lost. Mahomes is so good that only those 2 things could have prevented him from getting the Chiefs into the Super Bowl. The KC defense played well and Tannehill did not do enough when it counted. If Seattle fans want their team to go back to the Super Bowl, they need to convince the Chiefs to trade Mahomes for Russell Wilson. LOL

  21. Stop making this about Tyreek Hill. His baby mama was setting him up, and when all the facts came out you could see it was her stirring up trouble. That is the reason there were no charges, and no penalty from the NFL. Haters gonna hate, I guess.

  24. I remember watching the Chiefs and the Packers play in the first Super Bowl. A rematch of that game would be pretty cool….

  26. The fourth post I read on this thread was a Pats putdown. The article was about the Chiefs and the Titans. The Pats are in someone’s head badly.

  27. Greatest of All Time? He hasn’t even won a Super Bowl yet. He’s talented but that moniker belongs to only one player, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

    Clinton Barnett says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:20 pm
    You’ve been saying they’ll lose to New England, Houston, then the Titans were going to run through our wet paper defense. Sit and watch the new Goat

  28. Congrats to the KC fans and every member of the Chiefs…..except Tyreek Hill. As a neutral fan it’s tough to root for the Chiefs with him being on the team.

  29. Michael Asleson says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:23 pm
    Part 1 of the fix is complete! Packers will complete the fix for the leagues precious super bowl 1 rematch

    Been thinking that since the playoffs began…

  30. Great win by a very likeable team.

    Andy Reid is a great coach no matter what the idiot Eagle fans say

    and it is a great change from seeing an unlikeable New England team

    and their NFL official hyper protected QB go.

  31. It looks like Vrabel abandoned the running game from the second quarter on and put the ball in Ryan Tannehill‘s hands to win the game. Vrabel should have stucked to the game plan and feed the ball to Henry like he had done in the first quarter. It was stupid to trust Ryan Tannehill to win the game as his passes were off. Tannehill is a game manager and should have played this role while feeding the ball to Henry. Congrats to the Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes. Game well played.

  33. Happy for Reid, although the Niners and Packers will put up too many points on this weak Chiefs’ D for them to win the big game. There should be no doubt that Mahomes is in a different class than running QBs Lamar and Deshaun who can’t throw. Watch the NFL quickly zig back to Mahomes after stuffing Lamar down our throats this entire season and forgetting that you actually need to be able to read defenses and pass to win playoff games and make Super Bowls.

  34. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:26 pm
    Wow, how disgusting, defending a player who beats a pregnant woman!! That’s a new low!!!

    1 0 Rate This

    Patriot fans cheered and defended me when I was out being a wannabe gangsta 🙂


  36. This league REALLY wants a rematch of SB1. Sad to see officiating so slanted.”

    People cry when the officials don’t throw the flag, they cry when they do.

    I have a pretty good idea what’s slanted.

  37. scw1993 says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:26 pm
    The fourth post I read on this thread was a Pats putdown. The article was about the Chiefs and the Titans. The Pats are in someone’s head badly.

    0 0 Rate This

    That’s was me, and I stand by my words, and yes I’m a Patriot Hater, I’m embracing it, and I love it because I get into your heads

  38. Well done Chiefs. But they have to stop giving leads to the opposition. They’ve done it twice and got away with it. They won’t get away with that with either Green Bay or the 49ers! Defence have to clean up the stupid penalties too.

  40. Loving all these hater comments, just eating them all up. Feels great to finally root for the team all other fans are jealous of.

    Get used to it, the AFC belongs to the Chiefs for the next 15 years.

    Enjoy the ride with us or don’t, we don’t care. 😉

  41. WOW…..I hate to say it but WOW again to the Chiefs. Without a doubt the best AFC team and will be for a Loooooong time. Much deserved, Congrats and good luck in 2 weeks. Again, I hate saying it but you deserved it, your team and the fans.

  42. Playoffs didn’t feel quite the same with the Patriots not having a decent team competing. Felt like KC got a pass with the Pats not being as good and the Ravens getting upset.

  43. tylawspick6 says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:32 pm
    Congrats Jerome Boger and the Goodellian Wifebeaters!

    0 0 Rate This

    If there is a fan and or complete fan base that understand how Goodell helps teams in the playoffs, it’s a Patriot fan for sure

  47. Great line play by the Chiefs in the second half. I’m happy for the fans and Andy Reid. Enjoy!!

  48. Lamar who the best qb all around right now is Mahomes not even close since the man been a starter he’s the scariest qb in the league and he is young that sucks for the rest of the league plus for us teams in his division….

  49. While it may be pre-mature to write off New England, let’s not rush into anointing the Chiefs for next dynasty. At some point Mahomes will be off the roomie contract and keeping these egomaniacs together will be tough. Meanwhile hid the 3 year olds and women, because the Chiefs line batterers. They replaced Kareem Hunt with Frank Clark. Look forward to their upcoming Super Bowl fail.

  50. We can sit back and smile…lamar hunt trophy is ours and were on our way to Miami. Andy’s finally found his qb and so has Missouri.

  52. Clinton Barnett says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:19 pm
    Some salty jerks on this site..damn show a good team some love. Grow up

    Salty jerks, or people that see a grown man that broke bones of a 3 year old and beats women, and think he’s nothing to root for.

  53. aaronhernandezlovesyou says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:31 pm
    scw1993 says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:26 pm
    The fourth post I read on this thread was a Pats putdown. The article was about the Chiefs and the Titans. The Pats are in someone’s head badly.

    0 0 Rate This

    That’s was me, and I stand by my words, and yes I’m a Patriot Hater, I’m embracing it, and I love it because I get into your heads

    ———————————————————————————

    Jealousy. I love the fact that the GOAT has six rings….glad that’s in YOUR head, genius.

  54. The game was won in the trenches. Mahomes had all day and Tannehill was being rushed hard all day. Henry shut down to 3 yards a carry and no breakouts.

  57. aaronhernandezlovesyou says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:35 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:32 pm
    Congrats Jerome Boger and the Goodellian Wifebeaters!

    0 0 Rate This

    If there is a fan and or complete fan base that understand how Goodell helps teams in the playoffs, it’s a Patriot fan for sure

    0 1 Rate This

    —————
    yes, goodell has truly helped the Pats by being hired by the Jets Woody Johnson in 2006.

    lol

    The wink wink 1 seed game in Foxborough was always the plan.

    Double lol

  60. Viking fan here: I am very happy that the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. They probably have the best QB in the NFL. I know it won’t happen but I wish the Vikings would bring Teddy Bridgewater back to Minnesota. He was a rising star before his injury. He won all five games he played in this year with New Orleans. Bridgewater is the kind off QB you rout for win or lose, unlike our current situation.

  61. I haven’t been impressed with the KC offense all year. They had an easy road to the Super Bowl vs the lowly Texans and up and coming Titans. 49ers/Packers will prove too much for them. Contain Mahomes in the pocket and he can’t beat you.

  64. ravenmuscle says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:35 pm
    Raven nation couldn’t be happier. Titans are a weak and phony team that lacks players and courage.
    ——-
    And the R*vens lack wins without Bluetooth Guy. Go figure,

  65. aaronhernandezlovesyou says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:15 pm
    New Era! Out with the old cheating ways of the Patriots and in with the new honourable way of winning championships!

    Bye bye loud mouthed arrogant whiny millennial Patriot fans!
    ________________________________

    Only to be replaced by the loud mouthed arrogant whiny millennial Chiefs fans!

    Six of one, half a dozen of the other.

    OH and how about that body builder pose or last week thumping his chest trying to make the crowd cheer louder for him, that Mahomes is really a humble kid isn’t he? The NFL has quickly become a league of show-offs and look-at-me players, its so hard to watch anymore!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!