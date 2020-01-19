Chiefs installed as slim favorite in Super Bowl LIV

The 49ers dominated on Sunday night. Las Vegas thinks that won’t be the case in Miami two weeks from now.

The Chiefs have been installed as the early favorite for Super Bowl LIV, with the line starting at minus-1 and already moving to minus-1.5.

There’s still two weeks for this one to move some more. If the Chiefs remain the favorites, the 49ers surely will use that as motivation. They have three losses all year, and each one was very narrow. With the Chiefs starting slowly in both of their postseason wins and the 49ers blowing the doors off the Packers out of the gates on Sunday, it’s hard not to have faith in the 49ers to build a lead, and maybe to hold it.

But the next two weeks will be for dissecting the two teams and discussing all the angles and wondering if the Chiefs can shut down San Francisco’s meat-grinder running game and whether the 49ers’ defense can confuse Patrick Mahomes long enough for the pass rush to get to him and however it all plays out here’s hoping for an exciting, close, and memorable Super Bowl as the 49ers go for their sixth trophy, which would tie the Steelers and the Patriots for the most ever.

  1. Chiefs by 30. ‘Whiners backed into the playoffs with the missed PI call in the end zone Against the Hawks for the NFC West crown (thanks for the ‘we got it wrong’ letter though). Otherwise they lose in NO in the WC round. Frauds all the way.

  4. Most disrespected team in the NFL. 49ers have been the best team in the NFL all season. All ive heard all year is excuses. Even this game. Aaron is going to do this different…game was closer than the score…things will be different this time. blah blah blah.

    Ive been saying it! 49ers are the best team in the NFL. Period!!!!

  7. Makes sense. It’s a QB-driven league and the Chiefs have a SB-caliber QB. Garrapolo is okay and has a chance, after all Trent Dilfer won one.

  9. Congrats 9ers on completely owning and embarrassing the overrated packers tonight.

    This is what Packer games should look like when the refs aren’t in their pockets.

    Good luck against the Chiefs.

  15. Niners need disciplined pass rush lanes and keep mahomes in the pocket, don’t let him escape and create the scramble drill deep plays. Make him beat you from the pocket, bc niners will be collapsing that pocket. I gotta believe the niners will be able to run the ball on the chiefs. Should be a great game.

  16. Congrats to both teams for an amazing season and getting to the dance.

    Patrick Mahomes Era has started, and it’s gonna be glorious to watch, yes I’m a fan of his. He’s fun to watch!

    27-21 Chiefs!

  17. Niners will dominate on the ground…Mahomes cant score a lot if they dont have the ball…losing Coleman will hurt tho.

  18. Great Superbowl matchup.

    NFC Championship game was a stinker as expected, but this one should be great.

  21. This is a great matchup. If the Niners keep Mahomes in the pocket and Jimmy G has no more than 1 turnover I see a Niners win.
    It’s disgusting that Tyreek Hill did the dog-peeing thing today. But we already knew what kind of guy he is. Despicable.
    This post season sadly ends up cementing the legacies of both Brees and Rodgers as phenomenal, top 10-ish quarterbacks who couldn’t get it done when it mattered. The gulf between Brady and all these other QBs is widening, not shrinking. Watching A Rod lose again is another sobering reminder that he really hasn’t done much in the post season, despite his incredible talent.

  22. I don’t have much faith in the Chiefs defense. Can SF duplicate the rushing attack against the Chiefs? Who knows? It should be a great game. I don’t really care who wins but I have to admit it would be nice to see Andy Reid win.

    The only downside to the 49ers winning would be Jed York being able to claim winning. However you have to hand it to John Lynch. I thought hiring him was a mistake but he has turned the fortunes of that team around. They were terrible. Now they are a monster. Their DL is a force and trading for Garoppolo was a gutsy move that many said was a mistake when that trade was made. It seems to have worked out which is why listening to someone’s prediction right after a player is drafted (Bosa) or a trade is made (Garoppolo) is pointless. Where are all those experts that roasted the 49ers for acquiring Garolppolo and those who said Bosa was a waste of a pick?

  24. This is going to be a great game. Speed everywhere, the two best tight ends in the game…two talented QBs, two great coaches…

  25. To say the Niners have an elite defence is almost an understatement. They have a dangerous ground game, characterized as Troy Aikman said, by multiple running schemes. The Chiefs are rolling, but to me, a big test awaits them. We’re in for a great SB between two great teams.

  mrbigass says:
    January 19, 2020 at 10:06 pm
    Wow. 6-8 for 77 yards and almost 300 yards rushing. Crazy but I've got the 49ers by 10 for the SB…

    19 9 Rate This

    The Chiefs just held Derrick Henry to 19 carries for 69 yards and a 3.6 yard per attempt, if they repeat that performance, I believe Patrick Mahomes wins the shootout against Jimmy G

  jjfootball says:
    January 19, 2020 at 10:08 pm
    The first time I won't watch the super bowl.

    8 52 Rate This

    And who really cares that you won't? It's gonna be the most televised show wheatear you watch or not.

  30. Chiefs don’t have the defense to stop the 49ers dynamic run game. If you’re in Vegas better bet now and bet big before the line swings.

    ====
    Just like the Chiefs don’t have the defense to stop Henry….oh wait 69 yards for him.

    Chiefs had the best defense after like Week 11 of the season.

  31. I’m confident in a 49er win. They will shut down and frustrate Mahomes. Mahomes benefited from a weak AFC and is now facing the big boy league winners.

  6burgh says:
    January 19, 2020 at 10:24 pm
    mrbigass says:
    January 19, 2020 at 10:06 pm
    Wow. 6-8 for 77 yards and almost 300 yards rushing. Crazy but I've got the 49ers by 10 for the SB…

    19 9 Rate This

    The Chiefs just held Derrick Henry to 19 carries for 69 yards and a 3.6 yard per attempt, if they repeat that performance, I believe Patrick Mahomes wins the shootout against Jimmy G

    —-

    I agree. Because Jimmy G isn’t going to win a shoot out against many QBs. The numbers just do not show it. And Mahomes isn’t just one of “many” QBs.

    And I wouldn’t be judging the Niners run game against the Packers. Once again as I have all season I am still wondering what the Packers identity is. Not a slam just a real questions. Chiefs have been playing great D for the last several weeks, and have easily the best QB in the game.

  jjfootball says:
    January 19, 2020 at 10:08 pm
    The first time I won't watch the super bowl

    You mad? Watching your team head to Vegas, the two teams you hate the most will be battling it out in the super bowl. And we all know you'll be watching

  36. Titans had the same gameplan as the 49ers, run the ball down their throats. That didnt work out today. Once Chiefs have a comfortable lead, 49ers are going to have to start passing the ball and their QB isnt all that great.

  37. “The chiefs won’t be able to stop the 49ers dynamic run game.” Hmmm I could have sworn I heard that before. Like..I dunno..this past entire week leading up to the Tennessee game. Hi, Derrick Henry, pleased to meet you, I’m the guy that had 180yrds rushing against New England and Baltimore…I am quite sure KC will acquit themselves just fine against Mosert and Breida.

  38. These 2 teams faced off in 2018 and KC blew ’em outta the water in Arrowhead. It wasn’t even a contest.

    Both teams got a little stronger, personnel wise, since.

    Garappolo snapped his own leg in that one.

  39. The first time I won’t watch the super bowl.
    ——————————————————-

    Nobody cares.

  40. Pressure is on KC. KC fans keep talking about Mahomes as the GOAT. But you can’t be in the conversation without at least 4 Super Bowls to stack up to Brady and Montana. Not only does Montana have 4, but he never lost one. Not only does Brady have 6, but he appeared in 3 more (all close games) and owns the two biggest 4th quarter comebacks (28-3; 24-14) in NFL history. Mahomes is in his third year now. He needs a win this year. Otherwise we may be starting a dossier on Brady’s one-time heir apparent Jimmy G.

  41. Finally, a superbowl I can get excited about. Usually when it was Brady, I’d basixally just watch a CFL game in lieu

  teflondyme says:
    January 19, 2020 at 10:08 pm
    Chiefs don't have the defense to stop the 49ers dynamic run game.

    Probably ought to talk to the Titans about that. Henry had 185 last two weeks. He got 69 today against the Chiefs.

  45. When one team has a great defense, and the other has a great offense….The Defense usually wins. See 2001 Patriots vs Rams, Seahawks vs Denver, TB vs Raiders….Still though, this KC team is awfully hard to stop. I’m fascinated by this matchup, can’t wait for Game Day

  47. What if no one talked trash and people were just excited about the best 2 teams making it there?

    Should be a great game! Keeps it classy!!! May the best team win.

    As a 35 year Chiefs fan go Chiefs!!!

  torontomiah says:
    January 19, 2020 at 10:54 pm
    Finally, a superbowl I can get excited about. Usually when it was Brady, I'd basixally just watch a CFL game in lieu

    3 1 Rate This

    I'm Canadian and we may live in igloos and all but there's no CFL games to watch as the Grey Cup is decided in November

