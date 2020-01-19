Chris Jones active for Chiefs

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will give it a go today.

Despite reports that the Chiefs didn’t think Jones would be able to play because of a calf injury, Jones is active today. That’s a big boost for Kansas City, as Jones led the team in sacks during the regular season.

Also active today is Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries, who hasn’t played since Week 13. Humphries had 37 catches for 374 yards during the regular season.

The Titans’ inactives are WR Rashard Davis, WR Darius Jennings, WR Cody Hollister, OL Kevin Pamphile, LB Reggie Gilbert, DL Isaiah Mack and DL Joey Ivie.

The Chiefs’ inactives are QB Matt Moore, CB Morris Claiborne, RB LeSean McCoy, LB Darron Lee, OL Ryan Hunter, OL Jackson Barton and OL Andrew Wylie.