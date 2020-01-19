Darrelle Revis calls out Richard Sherman for avoiding man-to-man coverage

Getty Images

Richard Sherman finds motivation in the haters, even when there aren’t any. Tonight, there’s at least one.

Future Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis took to Twitter to accuse Sherman of having “[f]ear of getting beat in man to man coverage.”

“Every snap every play,” Revis said. “The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. [Accept] the challenge as the best and shut [Davante] Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding [in] a cover 3 zone.”

Sherman did well on Sunday night. He was, however, beaten deep on a fourth-quarter bomb to Adams.

“All y’all think I’m throwing shade,” Revis said. “I’m not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It’s a few on the corner list who can.”

It’s a fairly common debate among cornerbacks. Those who travel with the opponent’s No. 1 receiver on a regular basis, like Revis usually did, are the ones most likely to point it out.

Travel or not, zone or man, Sherman continues to be one of the best cornerbacks in the game, as evidenced by the fact that quarterbacks tend to stay away from him, and when they don’t he usually gets the job done. Regardless, he’s returning to the Super Bowl, where he’ll get a chance to show what he can do against the likes of Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, and/or Mecole Hardman.