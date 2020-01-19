Derrick Henry on contract: I’m sure it will get worked out

Getty Images

Running back Derrick Henry put up huge numbers in the Titans’ first two playoff games, but he didn’t find as much success on Sunday as the Chiefs brought an end to Tennessee’s season with a 35-24 win.

That left Henry teary-eyed and it shifted attention from how well the 2019 rushing champion has been playing to what will happen this offseason. Henry is set to become a free agent in March and he said after the game that he’s confident something will work out to keep him in Tennessee.

“Throughout the whole season, you have to stick together through all the adversity,” Henry said, via ESPN.com. “We have a lot of great guys in the locker room. It’s football you know the locker room is going to change. Right now, we just lost a game. I am not even thinking about no contracts or things like that. When that time comes, I am sure it will get worked out.”

Henry is one of many impending free agents on the Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill is also part of that group, which may make the offseason in Tennessee as interesting as the last few weeks.