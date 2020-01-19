Dustin Colquitt on Andy Reid: Of course you want to win for Big Red

Getty Images

The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl and that means Andy Reid will get his second chance at adding a Super Bowl ring to the top his already impressive coaching record.

Reid wasn’t interested in talking about what a Super Bowl would mean for him and his legacy as an NFL head coach in the days leading up to Sunday’s game. It will surely be a popular topic in Kansas City this week and in Miami before the game and some Chiefs players got to weigh in on what winning for Reid would mean after beating the Titans.

Punter Dustin Colquitt, who has been with the Chiefs since 2005, was one of those players.

“The way Coach Reid does things, coming in 2013, we’re lucky to have this guy to even come into this small-market team,” Colquitt said, via the Associated Press. “The only thing we ever heard was ‘small market, small market, small market,’ and then all of a sudden, Andy Reid is here and it’s crazy. It’s kind of changed the trajectory. Of course you want to win one for Big Red. Everybody says he’s a player’s coach and I don’t think that exists. He’s just a man that wants to make other men and win a championship.”

Getting that championship would be quite a feather in Reid’s cap and he’ll have two weeks to ponder the best path to getting there before taking the field in Miami.