Isaiah Simmons announces he’s headed to NFL

Getty Images

The deadline to declare for the NFL came and went on Friday without any word what one final big name was doing. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons announced what he decided Saturday evening.

Simmons will enter the draft, forgoing his final season of eligibility.

“Now it’s time for me to take the next step in my journey,” Simmons wrote on social media. “Today, it is with great humility and gratitude that I announce that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

He joins teammates A.J. Terrell and Tee Higgins in leaving for the draft. Running back Travis Etienne will remain at Clemson for his senior season.

Simmons made seven tackles, a sack and two pass breakups in the national championship game.

He led Clemson in tackles (102), tackles for a loss (16) and sacks (8) this season, while also making three interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Simmons won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, having transitioned from safety following the 2017 season.