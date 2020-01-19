Jason Garrett: Giants job just felt right to me

Getty Images

The Giants have hired Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator in a move that brings the former Cowboys head coach back to the state where he played college ball and to a team he once played for as a backup quarterback.

Familiarity with the organization helped smooth the path to the Giants for Garrett, although that familiarity did not extend to head coach Joe Judge until the two men met last week. They spoke on the phone and again in person during a visit to the team’s facility that ended with Garrett feeling the job “just felt right to me.”

Garrett’s conversation with Judge helped create that feeling and it sounds like the chance to work with quarterback Daniel Jones also factored into the equation. While the Cowboys weren’t in the market for a quarterback last year, Garrett said anyone who saw Jones play “thought the world of him.”

“I really liked how he played when we played against him and when we saw him on film this year,” Garrett said, via the team’s website. “He was tough, he was competitive, playing the game the right way, which is not easy to do as a rookie quarterback in the NFL, but certainly excited to work with Daniel.”

It will be a little while before the two men can begin working together and the hope around the Giants is that the partnership can help bring an end to a long run of losing football.