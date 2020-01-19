Packers are two postseason wins from Patriots’ all-time record of 37

Getty Images

If the Packers hoist the Lombardi Trophy in two weeks, they’ll also earn a share of the record for the most postseason wins that any franchise has had in NFL history.

Currently the Packers have won 35 postseason games in franchise history. If they beat the 49ers today in the NFC Championship Game, they’ll have their 36th postseason win and tie the Steelers for the second-most ever.

The record for the most franchise postseason wins belongs to the Patriots, who have 37.

The Packers got a big head start on the Patriots in winning in the postseason. Green Bay’s first postseason win was over the Boston Redskins in the 1936 NFL Championship Game. The Packers had already won seven postseason games before they won Super Bowl I.

The Patriots, on the other hand, won their first postseason game in 1963 and then didn’t win another until 1985. Before their run of success with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady began in 2001, the Patriots had only won seven postseason games in franchise history. With Brady and Belichick they’ve won 30 postseason games.

The Packers won three postseason games with Curly Lambeau as their head coach, nine with Vince Lombardi, one with Bart Starr, nine with Mike Holmgren, two with Mike Sherman, 10 with Mike McCarthy and one with Matt LaFleur.