Packers close the gap to 34-20 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Packers still have a lot of work to do, but they’ve gotten themselves back onto the radar screen in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit rookie tight end Jace Sternberger for an eight-yard touchdown with just over eight minutes left in the game to cut the 49ers’ lead to 34-20. It was Rodgers’ second touchdown pass of the half and it came a couple of plays after he dropped a beautiful throw into Davante Adams‘ hands for a 65-yard gain.

The touchdown pass was the 40th of Rodgers’ postseason career. That’s the most in Packers history and tied for fourth all-time.

The Packers have scored touchdowns on all three of their second half possessions. Raheem Mostert scored his fourth of the game the first time that the 49ers got the ball, but the Packers forced the second 49ers punt of the game on their second possession.