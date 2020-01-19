Packers need to keep Aaron Rodgers on the move

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2020, 12:11 PM EST
Getty Images

Last week, the 49ers’ front four faced an immobile obelisk who couldn’t even begin to escape them. This week, they’re facing a 36-year-old who is far more spry than granny.

One of the things that became obvious when watching the Week 12 game between the Packers and 49ers is that Aaron Rodgers can outrun and outmaneuver Nick Bosa and company. That’s precisely what the Packers need to have Rodgers do tonight, all night.

It’s a simple concept that screams out from the footage of the first game between the two teams. Rodgers needs to bail out of the pocket before the pocket begins to collapse, it’s usually too late for him to accelerate away from a tackler. If he can get moving before the walls begin to close in around him, Rodgers can keep the play alive and avoid being devoured because he’s simply too nimble and elusive for the pass rushers to track down.

If Rodgers does it throughout the game, there’s another potential benefit that will emerge, apart from him not being repeatedly sacked. By the fourth quarter, the 49ers’ pass rushers could be feeling more gassed than Rocky chasing that chicken, before he got in shape.

Watch for that throughout the game. If the Packers keep Rodgers moving, they’ll have a much greater chance at pulling off an upset in only the fourth of 161 games started by Rodgers in which Green Bay is an underdog of seven or more points.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Packers need to keep Aaron Rodgers on the move

  2. Viking fan here so this pains me to say….
    I’m preparing myself to watch Rodgers rise to the occasion and look like the All-Time great that he is. I’ll be all-smiles if SF can dominate but I’m not expecting that.

  5. Quarterbacks who had success late in the season against Frisco were either scramblers like Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, and Russell Wilson, or they took deep drops to evade the pass rush (e.g. Drew Brees and even Jared Goff). Nevertheless, most of them still lost to the 49ers. Frisco adjusted well defensively and limited them in the second half. Rodgers is not as mobile as he once was. It was evident from the first regular season he played this season. Therefore Rodgers may try to buy more time by moving out of the pocket, it remains to be seen whether that alone can help his team win. His team still has to stop the run, and it is a defensive weakness of an otherwise improved Packer team. Frisco can keep the ball out of the hands of Rodgers with a strong running game, and that is usually how teams win against quarterbacks who can pass the ball well.

  7. Green Bay doesn’t make the post season much anymore, but when they do, I enjoy their historic melt downs. This time a 3 score embarrassing loss that most people will turn off by the 4th quarter…

  8. That is the plan Seattle used and it works against most teams with a excellent pass rush. Wilson used it last week at GB and the rushers were getting tired while Wilson was getting 8-9 seconds for a receiver to work open. The defense must then counter by sending extra rushers to contain the QB. The downside is exposing your QB to hits outside the pocket.

  9. The refs will be throwing lots of flags against Bosa and that defense. We all know it’s coming, Aaron will be compensated for the other team just being better or making a great stop on 3rd down.

  11. I expect a 25-52 passing day for Rodgers. He will get 300 yards, but in a 10 point losing effort (with possible garbage time yards and TD). Rodgers doesn’t throw INT’s hardly ever, but he sure does throw away a lot of balls. Completion percentage below 50% in two of his last four games. The Packers only chance is to get a quick lead and to run the ball 25+ times.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!