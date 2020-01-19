Patrick Mahomes run caps another brilliant second quarter

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has plenty of weapons around him.

That often understates what a weapon he is himself.

The Chiefs quarterback just gave his team a 21-17 lead just before half with a ridiculous 27-yard touchdown run.

He appeared to be stopped, down, or out of bounds at least three times, but spun and twisted and weaved his way to the end zone.

He only ran 43 times in the regular season, and there was the small matter of the knee injury which seemed far more serious at the time.

Much in the same way they made a 24-0 deficit disappear in the second quarter last week, the Chiefs were down 17-7 with 6:39 left in the half.

But they score so quickly, no margin will ever be truly safe.