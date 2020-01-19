Philip Rivers and family leave San Diego, move to Florida

Getty Images

Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Philip Rivers often talks about the importance of spending time with his wife and nine children. When the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles, Rivers and his family stayed put, and he made the long commute to the team facility each day because he thought it was important for his kids to stay in place.

Which makes his recent move eye-opening.

Rivers told ESPN that he and his wife and kids have left San Diego and moved to Florida. Rivers and his wife grew up in Decatur, Alabama, and he says they wanted to live nearer where they grew up.

“What this means football wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home,” Rivers said.

It seems rather unlikely that Rivers would make this move if he expected to remain with the Chargers. Whether Rivers is thinking of retiring, thinks the Chargers plan to move on or has an idea of another team that wants to sign him is unknown, but this move certainly makes it less likely that Rivers will be the Chargers’ starting quarterback in 2020.