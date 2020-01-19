Report: Jaguars interviewing Jay Gruden for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden said early this month that he hoped to interview for head coaching vacancies with other teams, but this year’s game of musical chairs is over and Gruden never got asked to take part in the festivities.

It appears he’s set his eyes on a slightly lower goal. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Gruden is going to interview with the Jaguars for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Gruden was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2011-2013 before being hired in Washington. The Jaguars fired John DeFilippo after one year running the offense on head coach Doug Marrone’s staff.

Gruden will be the third offensive coordinator candidate with head coaching experience to speak with Jacksonville. Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and former Rams head coach Scott Linehan are also in the mix.