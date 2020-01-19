Report: Jason Witten hasn’t ruled out playing again, somewhere

Getty Images

The Cowboys didn’t wait to hire a tight ends coach before Jason Witten made a decision about his future, even though he said he eventually wanted to coach.

Now, Witten may find a spot other than Dallas to pursue his trade.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Witten hasn’t ruled out playing again next season, even if it means moving.

Specifically, Mortensen mentioned the possibility of playing for the Giants, where his old coach Jason Garrett was just hired as offensive coordinator.

The 37-year-old Witten came back from a year in the broadcast booth and had 63 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. The Giants would seem to be set at starter with Evan Engram, but he’s coming off foot surgery, and Witten’s in more of the veteran-presence role at this point in his career.