Signs point clearly to Eli Manning walking away from the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2020, 11:45 AM EST
Getty Images

The Giants have no place for him as a starter, and he’s not interested in being a backup. Unless he’s interested in changing teams (and unless a team is interested in signing him to be its starter), Eli Manning‘s playing career undoubtedly is over.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post connects the fairly obvious dots on the man who has earned more money playing football than anyone else in the history of the league, at $252.3 million. Now a full-time dad, Eli likely will settle into that role, unless someone comes along with the kind of offer that makes it clear that Eli will be “the guy” for 2020.

Anything less than $20 million per year means that Eli easily could be supplanted by a rookie, like he was in 2019 by Daniel Jones. Even if Eli gets that kind of an offer, he’d have to be willing to cap his Giants career with a change in venue and uniform — something he’s never seemed to be inclined to do.

So this may indeed be it for Eli, with one very important caveat to keep in mind. If a contending team loses its starting quarterback during the 2020 season, would that team call Eli? Would he accept, for a chance to chase a possible third Super Bowl win?

Albeit extremely unlikely, it could be be the only scenario in which we’d ever see Eli again in an NFL uniform.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Signs point clearly to Eli Manning walking away from the NFL

  4. Eli, Brees, & Brady are all done. Just waiting for the season to end as not to steal the spotlight.

  6. I hope he does retire. Eli easily overachieved in his career and had two of the weirdest (yet most successful) playoff runs in history. His role in the helmet catch is legendary. There’s nothing else he could do other than have a final season that statistically rivals Peyton’s, minus a super bowl win. Go be an awkward dad, Eli!

  9. I imagine he’d only be doing that because he knows that there isn’t any team that would pick him up to be their starter as he’s already expressed his displeasure for being a back up. If he does decide to retire then I wish him well, even with a very pedestrian win/loss record over his career I imagine being a 2x Super Bowl MVP as well as being top 10 in both passing yards and TDs all time will all but insure a gold jacket in a few years.

  10. Total embarrassment that a .500 quarterback is the highest paid of all time. People talk about 2 Super Bowl wins but never mention names like Tuck or Strahan, etc – ya know, like, the guys who had to actually line up against Tommy. No team ever lined up and was afraid of Eli Manning that’s just a fact.

  12. Noooo! He needs to go to a team with a pro bowl running back, a top Oline, 2 top receivers, and an All Pro TE…….and a top 5 defense….and a good kicker. He can win with that, Giants fans have told us that for years.

  15. Eli hasn’t been that good for a number of years, but neither have the Giants.
    Had the team not been so bad he’d not have looked this bad.

    Let see how Daniel Jones does over the next couple of years. I don’t think he’ll amount to much.

  16. .
    2018 ELI’s stats were top 3 of his career. FACT.
    Yet still these couch quarterbacks say it was his worst…
    But it all doesn’t matter, the year they destroyed an UNDEFEATED Team is the year the fans demanded he be benched halfway through the season… He was throwing Picks 1-2 a game…
    Thus is Eli’s legacy, NY Fans want him gone, until he gets them into the playoffs and he was LIGHTS OUT… unlike Marino. Eli 2 RINGS 2 MVP’s marion ZERO.
    Every single Receiver on the giants that was good was because of Eli, go look at what they did on other teams, see who then stepped up to replace them on the Giants.
    Receiver leaves, Eli propped up another, that one leaves or gets injured Eli propped up another again and again…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!