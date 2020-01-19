Signs point clearly to Eli Manning walking away from the NFL

Getty Images

The Giants have no place for him as a starter, and he’s not interested in being a backup. Unless he’s interested in changing teams (and unless a team is interested in signing him to be its starter), Eli Manning‘s playing career undoubtedly is over.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post connects the fairly obvious dots on the man who has earned more money playing football than anyone else in the history of the league, at $252.3 million. Now a full-time dad, Eli likely will settle into that role, unless someone comes along with the kind of offer that makes it clear that Eli will be “the guy” for 2020.

Anything less than $20 million per year means that Eli easily could be supplanted by a rookie, like he was in 2019 by Daniel Jones. Even if Eli gets that kind of an offer, he’d have to be willing to cap his Giants career with a change in venue and uniform — something he’s never seemed to be inclined to do.

So this may indeed be it for Eli, with one very important caveat to keep in mind. If a contending team loses its starting quarterback during the 2020 season, would that team call Eli? Would he accept, for a chance to chase a possible third Super Bowl win?

Albeit extremely unlikely, it could be be the only scenario in which we’d ever see Eli again in an NFL uniform.