Texans fire contract negotiator Chris Olsen

Getty Images

As if it wasn’t obvious before Sunday, the Texans made it even more clear: Bill O’Brien wields the power in the franchise.

The Texans fired senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Olsen negotiated contracts for the Texans, making him responsible for some of the largest deals in team history. But O’Brien, who serves as the de facto General Manager as well as the head coach, and Jack Easterby, the executive vice president of team development, are putting their stamp on the organization after the firing of General Manager Brian Gaine in June.

O’Brien answers only to Texans chairman Cal McNair, who succeeded his late father, Bob, at the top of the franchise.

Olsen ran the football operations on an interim basis after Gaine’s firing.

He worked for the Texans for 13 years.

Olsen previously worked for the NFL Management Council in the NFL office in New York as manager of labor operations. He reviewed and analyzed player contracts to ensure teams complied with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.