Titans drive 58 yards for opening field goal

AP

The Titans have had a penchant for scoring red zone touchdowns since Ryan Tannehill became their starting quarterback.

They settled for a field goal on their opening drive Sunday after reaching the Kansas City 12-yard line, but it has the Titans in the early lead.

The Titans had scored 12 consecutive touchdowns on red zone opportunities.

Tennessee went 58 yards in five plays, with Derrick Henry getting 9 yards on three carries. The big play was a play-action pass from Tannehill to A.J. Brown, who went 37 yards.

Corey Davis had a 12-yard catch.

Tannehill went 2-for-4 for 49 yards, so he is nearly halfway to 100 yards. He has yet to hit the 100-yard mark in the postseason.

Greg Joseph‘s 30-yard field goal was his first field goal since joining the team Dec. 18.

Kansas City, which fell behind 24-0 to Houston last week, went three-and-out on its first possession.