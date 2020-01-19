Titans find the end zone for 10-0 lead

Getty Images

On fourth-and-2, the Titans took Derrick Henry off the field.

In the shadow of the goal line, they didn’t risk that.

Henry just plowed in for a 4-yard touchdown run, giving the Titans a quick 10-0 lead over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

It was a fortuitous drive for the Titans, which included a pair of Chiefs penalties, and an interception overturned by review.

The fact they had a short-yardage situation on fourth down, and took Henry off the field, was at best unusual. But Ryan Tannehill completed a quick pass to Adam Humphries to keep the chains moving.

It’s not coming as dramatically as the Texans’ big lead last week, but the Titans are also built to protect leads, and now they have one.