Tom Brady on impending free agency: Open-minded about the process

Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t playing in the AFC Title game for the first time since January 2011 and that leaves him time to field questions about his impending free agency.

Brady did an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One radio that aired on Sunday and he was asked about the possibility of leaving the Patriots for a different team this offseason. Brady didn’t rule anything out while reiterating his desire to continue playing in 2020.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said, via NESN.com. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. So I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms. In the meantime, I’m going to watch these two games today as a fan and enjoy them from my couch.”

Brady was in Las Vegas for a UFC event on Saturday night, which led to a meeting with Raiders owner Mark Davis that sparked some thoughts about what the future will hold for the quarterback. He said last week that there is “a lot of time to figure these things out” and plenty of people will be watching for signs that Brady’s settled where he’ll be next season.