Tyreek Hill scores his second touchdown to cut Chiefs’ deficit to 17-14

Tyreek Hill has scored again.

The Chiefs receiver caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes with 4:03 remaining in the first half. It has cut the Titans’ lead to 17-14.

Hill scored his first touchdown on a flip from Mahomes in the backfield that Hill ran 8 yards to the end zone. It counted as a pass.

Hill has three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

When the Chiefs played the Titans in Week 10, Hill caught 11 passes for 157 yards and a score. That stands as his last 100-yard day.